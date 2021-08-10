There's a new Shining Force game

But...

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 10 August 2021

Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness is a new free-to-play entry in Sega's storied turn-based strategy saga for mobile phones.

It's being developed by Hive, a Japanese subsidiary of Korean developer Vespa, the studio behind mobile role-player King's Raid (thanks, Gematsu).

Sega has licensed Hive to make this new entry and release it in the first half of 2022 in Japan, North America and Europe.

Shining, seen as Sega's answer to Nintendo's Fire Emblem series, first launched back in the early '90s for the Mega Drive. Numerous sequels followed for the Game Gear and Saturn.

More recently, the series has found a home on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, though it's been a while since an last entry received breakout success.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (14)

More about Shining Force II

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Infamous idle game Cookie Clicker is getting a Steam release

Crumbs.

6

Our best look yet at The Witcher's animated prequel

And its bath scene.

4

There's a new South Park game in development

And this one is a "3D game".

27

The Ascent's first big patch addresses ray tracing on PC Game Pass, co-op issues and more

The only way is up.

25

Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars return to GOG - and they're free until 3rd September

Classic.

4

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (14)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch