There's a new Shining Force game

Shining Force: Heroes of Light and Darkness is a new free-to-play entry in Sega's storied turn-based strategy saga for mobile phones.

It's being developed by Hive, a Japanese subsidiary of Korean developer Vespa, the studio behind mobile role-player King's Raid (thanks, Gematsu).

Sega has licensed Hive to make this new entry and release it in the first half of 2022 in Japan, North America and Europe.

Shining, seen as Sega's answer to Nintendo's Fire Emblem series, first launched back in the early '90s for the Mega Drive. Numerous sequels followed for the Game Gear and Saturn.

More recently, the series has found a home on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, though it's been a while since an last entry received breakout success.