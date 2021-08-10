Team Fortress 2 is being recreated in Source 2 by the modding community

Using Garry's Mod spiritual successor s&box. 

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 10 August 2021

Team Fortress 2, it's fair to say, is getting on a bit. The 14-year-old game remains incredibly popular on Steam, but over the past year it's hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, with bot problems that show no sign of disappearing. (Although we got to witness players conga-ing their way past the bots, at least.)

The original Team Fortress 2.

In any case, it seems the community has finally taken it upon themselves to give Team Fortress 2 a refresh, as a group of modders called Amper Software has started recreating the game in Garry's Mod spiritual successor s&box. The reason for this: they wondered what Team Fortress 2 would look like in Valve's newest engine, Source 2.

"Ever since Source 2 was first mentioned publicly as an engine that Valve was working on, a lot of people in the Team Fortress 2 community have started asking the question: if Valve ever ports TF2 to Source 2, what would it look like? How different gameplay would be? And would TF2 even feel the same?," the team explained in a blog post. "...s&box, the spiritual successor of Garry's Mod made on the Source 2 engine, has been released as part of a dev preview to a group of community members, including ourselves. It, pretty much, like Garry's Mod itself, allows you to build whatever you want using the toolset that it provides. So we've decided to not lose that chance."

5
6
Here's Arena map Well in Source 2, courtesy of Amper Software.

The team currently has over 20 volunteers helping out, and has already started implementing significant portions of TF2 in s&box. As explained in their blog post, the team wants to "...rebuild Team Fortress 2 mechanics, port all the assets from the base game to the new engine and see how different it can look and feel from the original game." So far they've shown off their work recreating Sniper, Demoman, Scout, Pyro and Soldier, along with a "new and improved HUD".

1
2

They've also been hard at work porting assets and maps into Source 2, and it certainly doesn't seem to be a simple process. Porting Arena map Well, for instance, required the rebuilding of certain sections of the map, along with the creation of new textures and meshes. Producer and environment artist Kaya has also made a "simple original test map" with a spytech theme, which has already been released on s&box.

3
4

It's worth noting TF:S2 is still in the early stages of development, however, and the team is fully aware that this project is going to be demanding.

"This project is a huge undertaking, we would have to consider all nitpicks of TF2 gameplay, try to rebuild every single mechanic to feel similar to the base game, but with enough dedication, I believe that we can do it," said producer and lead programmer Moonly Days.

The work done so far looks fantastic, and while the project is far from completion, it seems like the team is pretty organised - so I have high hopes for this one. If you think you can help the team out, Amper Software's website has an application form here - and you can follow the team's progress on the TF:S2 Twitter account.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Team Fortress 2

About the author

Emma Kent

Emma Kent

Reporter  |  GoneEFK

Emma was Eurogamer's summer intern in 2018 and we liked her so much we decided to keep her. Now a fully-fledged reporter, she loves asking difficult questions, smashing people at DDR and arguing about, well, everything.

Related

Video for Gearbox's cancelled Duke Nukem Begins revealed

Past it.

28

Here's Fortnite's Ariana Grande event to rewatch

Feat. Kevin.

13

Fortnite disables bugged hug emote which players say put them in a NSFW position

Cuddle team leader.

13

Don't expect Apex Legends cross-progression until next year

Seer that coming.

Respawn agrees that Apex Legends' new Legend Seer is "a bit too strong"

Expect a "balancing update" soon.

2

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch