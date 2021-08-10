Tales of Arise will get a PlayStation and Xbox demo

Bandai Namco role-playing game Tales of Arise will next week get a demo.

You'll be able to download the trial version from next Wednesday, 18th August on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Tales of Arise is headed to those platforms and PC on 10th September. It's worth reiterating: there's no PC version of the demo for some reason.

Tales of Arise was announced at E3 2019 for release in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though was delayed last summer and not given a new release date.

Arise is the 17th main entry in the Tales series of Japanese role-playing games and the follow-up to 2016's Tales of Berseria. We don't know much about it save it stars two people from the opposing worlds of Dahna and Rena.

