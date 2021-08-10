Tales of Arise will get a PlayStation and Xbox demo

Next week.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 10 August 2021

Bandai Namco role-playing game Tales of Arise will next week get a demo.

You'll be able to download the trial version from next Wednesday, 18th August on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Tales of Arise is headed to those platforms and PC on 10th September. It's worth reiterating: there's no PC version of the demo for some reason.

Tales of Arise was announced at E3 2019 for release in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though was delayed last summer and not given a new release date.

Arise is the 17th main entry in the Tales series of Japanese role-playing games and the follow-up to 2016's Tales of Berseria. We don't know much about it save it stars two people from the opposing worlds of Dahna and Rena.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

