PUBG: Battlegrounds is having a Free Play Week on PC

Running now until next Monday.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 10 August 2021

If you've been eyeing up Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (or PUBG: Battlegrounds as its new marvellously redundant moniker would have it) for the last four years but somehow still haven't quite convinced yourself to pick give it a go, you might be interested to know you can currently play the one-time battle royale phenomenon for free on PC.

PUBG: Battlegrounds' Free Play Week is now underway on Steam, giving interested parties to chance to play all available modes and maps until next Monday, 16th August. That, of course, includes PUBG's new Taego map, whisking players players back to 1980s South Korea.

Taego - PUBG's first 8x8km map since 2017's Miramar - is notable for a number of key new features, including self-revive and the new Gulag-esque Comeback BR mechanic. The latter gives players that die prior to the first Blue Zone the chance to respawn if they can survive against other players in a separate Comeback Arena.

PUBG: Battlegrounds - Free Play Week Trailer.

As detailed in developer Krafton, Inc's Steam post, all rewards - including Pass and Mission rewards, alongside XP and BP - can be acquired during PUBG's Free Play Week. Additionally, a special Newbie Training Course event will run for its duration, featuring a variety of rewards to unlock by completing missions:

  • Unlock the Sleeveless Cheetah Top by travelling a total of 600m by parachute
  • Unlock the Utility Belt (Brown) by ledge-grabbing over obstacles two times
  • Unlock the Rugged (Beige) M16A4 by using two emotes in a single match
  • Unlock the Wrangler Shirt by successfully staying alive for a total of 200 minutes (this includes the time spend spectating teammates in duo/squad mode)
  • Unlock the Wide Pants (Red) by looting a total of 300 items

Players can download PUBG: Battlegrounds for free on Steam right now and continue playing until next Monday, 16th August.

