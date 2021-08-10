Nintendo Switch indie presentation due tomorrow

Nintendo holds its next Indie World presentation tomorrow, Wednesday 11th August, at 5pm UK time.

The 20-minute broadcast will include details on various upcoming Nintendo Switch indie games. You'll be able to watch on YouTube or right here, via the stream below.

There's no word on which games may feature - though even if it's just a couple of the titles we recently saw in the indie-focused Annapurna Interactive showcase then we'll be happy.

As ever, this is not a Nintendo Direct. Do not turn up expecting F-Zero, Metroid or Birdo.