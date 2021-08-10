Idris Elba cast as Knuckles in Sonic movie sequel

Set photos snapped by fans earlier this year seemed to confirm it, but now it's official: Knuckles will be joining Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount Pictures' upcoming live-action movie sequel, and he'll be played by none other than Idris Elba.

Knuckles' inclusion in the second Sonic movie seemed almost certain after fans spotted a stand-in prop of the echidna (alongside similar ones for Sonic and Tails) on-set back in April, and we've now been given a first official tease of the character's movie look on Twitter.

The image - a close-up of Knuckles' knuckles, naturally - was shared by Idris Elba on social media following confirmation that the actor (most recently seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad) would be voicing the character in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 8th April 2022 if all goes well.

Elba will be starring alongside the returning likes of Ben Schwartz (the voice of Sonic), Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik), James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Natasha Rothwell.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Title Announcement.

Fans are also expecting a starring role for long-time Sonic sidekick Tails this time around following his appearance toward the end of the 2020 movie - with the big clue being the familiar double-tailed designed of the 2 in the sequel's logo. If that's the case, Colleen O'Shaughnessey could well return to voice the character (especially given she told fans she wasn't done with Tails earlier this year), but it likely won't be too long until we learn more.