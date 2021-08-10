An Amiga 500 Mini is on the way
Commodorable.
A few years after the mini console boom comes the turn of another classic system - the Amiga.
Similar to the C64 Mini - which Retro Games Ltd also produced - this is a reimagining of the 16-bit Commodore personal computer, touting emulation of the original A500 chipset and the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of later Amiga model the A1200.
The A500 Mini comes with both a mouse and gamepad, as well as support for a plugging in a standard keyboard over USB, since we imagine the keys on the mini system itself are too dinky to use.
25 games are included - a confirmed list of 12 is below, including yes, another way to play Zool - with the ability to side-load your own over USB with WHDLoad support.
- Alien Breed 3D
- Another World
- ATR: All Terrain Racing
- Battle Chess
- Cadaver
- Kick Off 2
- Pinball Dreams
- Simon The Sorcerer
- Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
- The Chaos Engine
- Worms: The Director's Cut
- Zool: Ninja Of The Nth Dimension
It also has the usual features you'd expect from a mini console at this point - save and resume functionality, 50Hz and 60Hz screen refresh options, a CRT filter and various scaling options.
As with the C64 Mini, Retro Games Ltd is working with Koch Media to distribute the system - which is due out in early 2022 for a price of £119.99, €129.99 or $139.99.
