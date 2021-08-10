An Amiga 500 Mini is on the way

A few years after the mini console boom comes the turn of another classic system - the Amiga.

Similar to the C64 Mini - which Retro Games Ltd also produced - this is a reimagining of the 16-bit Commodore personal computer, touting emulation of the original A500 chipset and the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of later Amiga model the A1200.

The A500 Mini trailer

The A500 Mini comes with both a mouse and gamepad, as well as support for a plugging in a standard keyboard over USB, since we imagine the keys on the mini system itself are too dinky to use.

25 games are included - a confirmed list of 12 is below, including yes, another way to play Zool - with the ability to side-load your own over USB with WHDLoad support.

Alien Breed 3D

Another World

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

Kick Off 2

Pinball Dreams

Simon The Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

The Chaos Engine

Worms: The Director's Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The Nth Dimension

It also has the usual features you'd expect from a mini console at this point - save and resume functionality, 50Hz and 60Hz screen refresh options, a CRT filter and various scaling options.

As with the C64 Mini, Retro Games Ltd is working with Koch Media to distribute the system - which is due out in early 2022 for a price of £119.99, €129.99 or $139.99.