Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in beta form on PC for Game Pass Ultimate members

Who are also in the Xbox Insider program.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 9 August 2021

Microsoft has launched Xbox Cloud Gaming in beta form on PC for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are also part of the Insider program.

Xbox Cloud Gaming arrives on Windows 10 PCs via the Xbox App. You can pick up from a saved game you started on your Xbox, or perhaps try a game out on PC before deciding if you want to download it to your console.

To use Xbox Cloud Gaming you need to connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB. Launch the Xbox app, click the 'cloud games' button, then select your game to start playing.

Microsoft has added some new features, including information on controller and network status, social features, and the ability to invite people to join you in a game.

Microsoft said the intent of this Xbox Insider launch is to "gather additional feedback from the Xbox community to help us refine the experience ahead of a broader rollout, which we'll have more to share on in the future".

Xbox Cloud Gaming is already available in beta form on Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. It should hopefully offer a better experience via the Xbox app.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has enabled Remote Play in the Xbox App, so you can stream your Xbox Series X and S consoles to your PC for the first time.

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

