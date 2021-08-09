Overcooked: All You Can Eat celebrates series' fifth anniversary with free new levels and more

No Man's Sky isn't the only video game with its party hat on today; developer Ghost Town's chaotic culinary party game Overcooked: All You Can Eat is celebrating the Overcooked series' recent 5th birthday with a free update, bringing new levels, a new chef, and more.

Overcooked, which tasks players with working together to frantically assemble meals and fulfil customer orders within a time limit (while also trying to navigate the peculiarities of some wildly impractical kitchens at the same time), initially launched on 3rd August 2016 - and has been causing heated arguments with loved-ones ever since.

On the game's actual fifth birthday last Monday, Ghost Town announced it would be releasing some free anniversary treats for owners of Overcooked: All You Can Eat (the recently released remaster bundle of Overcooked 1, 2, and its DLC) and the update has now arrived on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat - Birthday Party Trailer.

The Birthday Party update, as it's officially titled, adds five new party themed levels, the Cup of Tea recipe, the Tabby Cat chef, and a new mechanic Ghost Town is calling Switcheroo, in which portal-wielding playing cards chase down players with the nefarious aim of teleporting them elsewhere in the kitchen.

Alongside the free new update, publisher Team 17 is holding a special birthday sale to commemorate Overcooked's anniversary milestone. All You Can Eat will be discounted across a range of digital storefronts and there are additional reductions of up to 80% on other series entries. And if you haven't yet experienced the culinary chaos that is Overcooked, All You Can eat is currently free to try on Steam and will remain so until this Wednesday, 11th August.

