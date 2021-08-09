Our best look yet at The Witcher's animated prequel

Netflix has given us our best look yet at The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the upcoming animated prequel to its live-action series.

Today's new, two-minute trailer gives us a glimpse at its star Vesemir as a young boy undergoing Witcher training, before the action moves on to some of the monster slaying and questing we've gotten glimpses of already.

As you'd expect, there are bathtubs and coins and beasts aplenty. Let's watch:

Vesemir, of course, will go on to become Geralt's mentor. Here, he's played by Theo James. The trailer also shows Tetra Gilcrestis, a powerful sorceress played by Lara Pulver. Mary Mcdonnell and Graham McTavish also lend their voices.

Nightmare of the Wolf is directed by Kwang Il Han and written by Beau DeMayo (who has penned episodes of Netflix's live-action series), and arrives on 23rd August. It's one of three Witcher projects currently in development at the streaming service; season two of the live-action series arrives this December, while a second live-action series - titled Blood Origin and set 1200 years before the events of the main show - is also in the works.