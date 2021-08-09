Here's your first look at Forza Horizon 5's full Mexico-inspired map

Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment in Playground Games' sublime open-world racing series is a few short months away from release, and with the hype handle now beginning to crank in earnest, the developer has offered a first look at the game's sprawling Mexico-themed map.

You can see the map, with its tantalising tangle of roadways and landmarks below, but Playground has also given a bit of a guided tour in its latest video (start at the 27-minute mark).

As creative director Mike Brown reiterates, Forza Horizon 5's map will be 50% bigger than that of its UK-set predecessor, providing ample room for its previously announced 11 biomes, which include tropical and rocky coastlines, living and sandy deserts, winding canyons, arid hills, lush farmland, river-strewn jungles, swampland, and the vibrant city streets of Guanajuato - all beneath the gargantuan volcano that lies at the centre of the map.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

These, as you might recall from Playground's previous livestream, will see biome-specific changes as each new in-game season rolls around, including spring rains in jungles and farm land and summer storms on the tropical coast.

Forza Horizon 5: Let's ¡Go! - Episode 5.

Playground talks through some of its favourite areas in its latest video, piling in a few nuggets of trivia along the way - including the fact that Forza Horizon 5 features the longest highway so far seen in the series, stretching pretty much from the bottom left to the top right of its map.

Eager racers will be able to explore Forza Horizon 5's gorgeous interpretation of Mexico when the game comes to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 9th November this year.