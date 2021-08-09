Here's your first look at Forza Horizon 5's full Mexico-inspired map

As Microsoft revs up for November release.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

Forza Horizon 5, the latest instalment in Playground Games' sublime open-world racing series is a few short months away from release, and with the hype handle now beginning to crank in earnest, the developer has offered a first look at the game's sprawling Mexico-themed map.

You can see the map, with its tantalising tangle of roadways and landmarks below, but Playground has also given a bit of a guided tour in its latest video (start at the 27-minute mark).

As creative director Mike Brown reiterates, Forza Horizon 5's map will be 50% bigger than that of its UK-set predecessor, providing ample room for its previously announced 11 biomes, which include tropical and rocky coastlines, living and sandy deserts, winding canyons, arid hills, lush farmland, river-strewn jungles, swampland, and the vibrant city streets of Guanajuato - all beneath the gargantuan volcano that lies at the centre of the map.

These, as you might recall from Playground's previous livestream, will see biome-specific changes as each new in-game season rolls around, including spring rains in jungles and farm land and summer storms on the tropical coast.

Forza Horizon 5: Let's ¡Go! - Episode 5.

Playground talks through some of its favourite areas in its latest video, piling in a few nuggets of trivia along the way - including the fact that Forza Horizon 5 features the longest highway so far seen in the series, stretching pretty much from the bottom left to the top right of its map.

Eager racers will be able to explore Forza Horizon 5's gorgeous interpretation of Mexico when the game comes to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 9th November this year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Forza Horizon 5

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Frontier is an open-world driving game made in Dreams by just two people

Engine skills.

18

Acclaimed top-down racer Art of Rally comes to Xbox and Switch next week

Alongside big free "Kenya" update for all platforms.

22

Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted after just four years

Existing owners will still be able to play.

97

Forza Horizon 5's biomes shown off in gorgeous new screenshots

Getaway brake.

31

Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022

Quick boot.

32

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Feature | Driving towards new memories in Forza

Just a ride.

35

Gran Turismo 7 gets pushed back to 2022

False start.

70

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe unlockables, including how to unlock Gold kart parts and Gold Mario

Prepare to play a lot of tracks to get everything you need.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch