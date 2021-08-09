Here's when you can watch Xbox's Gamescom showcase

Xbox has announced it will hold a Gamescom livestream on 24th August at 6pm UK time.

Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, Xbox promises to give in-depth updates to some of their previously announced first-party titles, alongside some third-party ones.

We're also expecting some updates for new releases coming this holiday season, as well as updates to Xbox Game Pass.

You can watch the show on Xbox's YouTube channel in over 30 languages and English audio descriptions.

We could potentially see some updates on Halo Infinite, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

After that, tune in on the 25th August for Gamescom's Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley at 7pm UK time.

It's worth noting that Bethesda won't be making any new announcements, although Bethesda Germany will be live streaming some games on its Twitch channel from the 26th August.