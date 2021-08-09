Here's Fortnite's Ariana Grande event to rewatch

Feat. Kevin.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 August 2021

Fortnite has wrapped up its Ariana Grande concert tour, though if you missed the event you can rewatch it in full below.

The concert experience was available four times over the weekend, and seemed to pass smoothly with no technical issues or server hiccups. As each concert time neared, Fortnite slowly disabled its core match playlists and players assembled in its special Rift Tour mode.

Once inside, players were left to hang out on top of the island's central UFO with friends or random players, with a few little bits and pieces to play around with. The video recap below picks up after this, just as the event's countdown clock hits zero:

The first section, as you enter into the concert's rift, includes small windows to previous Fortnite events (the rocket launch, volcano eruption, the mech vs. monster fight) but also a teasing look at our old friend Kevin the Cube. Fans have spotted this shows the Cube on the game's current map - suggesting we're actually looking forwards to an upcoming reappearance.

While not overly long, the 12-minute experience never got tiring with its eye-popping visuals and a quick medley of hits. Opening numbers featured guests and long-time Fortnite friends Marshmello and Diplo, before five tracks from Ariana Grande herself. There was even time for a touching Mac Miller tribute.

1
Kevin.

Here's the full set list:

  • Come & Go by Juice WRLD & Marshmello
  • Audio by Sia, Diplo & Labrinth / LSD
  • Victorious by Wolfmother
  • 7 Rings by Ariana Grande
  • Be Alright by Ariana Grande
  • R.E.M. by Ariana Grande
  • The Way by Ariana Grande feat. Mac Miller
  • Positions by Ariana Grande

With the event concluded, players were left to fly around above the island on floating unicorns, collecting a few bits of XP. Lovely!

