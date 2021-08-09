Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is now optimised for Xbox Series X/S

"Enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, resolution mode and more."

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

Ninja Theory's 2017 action-adventure, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is now optimised for the Xbox Series X/S.

The news was announced in a trailer full of gameplay but light on the exact details of the optimisations.

A more detailed look at the changes are detailed here. Both consoles have three graphics modes: "Performance", "Resolution", and "Enriched".

Starting with the Series X, "Performance" mode gives players a dynamic 1080p resolution at up to 120 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Resolution" mode gives players a dynamic 2160p resolution at 60 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Enriched" mode gives players a dynamic 2160p resolution at 30 FPS with ray-tracing.

Over to the Series S, "Performance" mode gives players a "Full HD" resolution at 60 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Resolution" mode gives players a dynamic 1440p resolution at 30 FPS with no ray-tracing. Finally, "Enriched" mode gives players a "Full HD" resolution at 30 FPS with ray-tracing.

Ninja Theory partnered with QLOC, the company behind the game's Switch port, for this update.

Currently, that's all the details we have, but you may expect to see some Digital Foundry analysis on the update sometime soon!

"Ninja Theory crafts a highly competent action game and a nuanced, powerful exploration of mental health," Johnny Chiodini wrote in Eurogamer's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice review, branding it an essential purchase. "Despite some frustrations in execution and some design decisions that are likely to drive some players away, Hellblade is a superb exploration of mental illness told with poise and poignancy."

Ninja Theory is currently working on the sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which we will likely see an update to in Xbox's Gamescom showcase.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (13)

More about Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Darksiders 3 hits Nintendo Switch end of September

Fury road.

3

Power Rangers AAA open world co-op pitch was "basically Arkham Rangers"

Blue is the colour.

18

The Last of Us Part 2's Shamblers used to have big bums that exploded

Shambolic behaviour.

19

Metroid Dread trailer teases answers to a series-long mystery

Chozo wisely.

26

Looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla may soon feature a major returning character

Spoilers.

48

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including Wrath of the Druids romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (13)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch