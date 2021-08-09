Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is now optimised for Xbox Series X/S

Ninja Theory's 2017 action-adventure, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is now optimised for the Xbox Series X/S.

The news was announced in a trailer full of gameplay but light on the exact details of the optimisations.

A more detailed look at the changes are detailed here. Both consoles have three graphics modes: "Performance", "Resolution", and "Enriched".

Starting with the Series X, "Performance" mode gives players a dynamic 1080p resolution at up to 120 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Resolution" mode gives players a dynamic 2160p resolution at 60 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Enriched" mode gives players a dynamic 2160p resolution at 30 FPS with ray-tracing.

Over to the Series S, "Performance" mode gives players a "Full HD" resolution at 60 FPS with no ray-tracing. "Resolution" mode gives players a dynamic 1440p resolution at 30 FPS with no ray-tracing. Finally, "Enriched" mode gives players a "Full HD" resolution at 30 FPS with ray-tracing.

Ninja Theory partnered with QLOC, the company behind the game's Switch port, for this update.

Currently, that's all the details we have, but you may expect to see some Digital Foundry analysis on the update sometime soon!

"Ninja Theory crafts a highly competent action game and a nuanced, powerful exploration of mental health," Johnny Chiodini wrote in Eurogamer's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice review, branding it an essential purchase. "Despite some frustrations in execution and some design decisions that are likely to drive some players away, Hellblade is a superb exploration of mental illness told with poise and poignancy."

Ninja Theory is currently working on the sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which we will likely see an update to in Xbox's Gamescom showcase.