Don't expect Apex Legends cross-progression until next year

Seer that coming.

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

It seems we'll be waiting a little longer for cross-progression to finally be implemented in Apex Legends, as Respawn has confirmed the feature will not arrive until next year.

Director of communications Ryan K. Rigney explained in a Reddit AMA that the feature was "gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," citing technical and logistical difficulties as being two reasons for the long wait.

"It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms," he explained. "Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

Apex Legends: Emergence Gameplay Trailer

Apex Legends currently has cross-play between platforms, but players have long called for the ability to carry their progress between accounts to keep all their stats and skins in one place. And save on having to buy multiple battle passes, I guess.

Last month, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier said that progress on the feature had also been slowed down by the recent hacks on Apex Legends and Titanfall, with developers required to switch over to "solving live game issues". There seems to be a whole lot of drama on this topic, too, as a community investigation claimed that some prominent community members had been involved in the recent "SaveTitanfall" hack - all for the sake of reviving Titanfall Online.

In lighter news, Apex Legends was recently updated with a new season called Emergence, although new legend Seer is already in-line for a nerf after players compared his abilities to "wallhacks".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Apex Legends

About the author

Emma Kent

Emma Kent

Reporter  |  GoneEFK

Emma was Eurogamer's summer intern in 2018 and we liked her so much we decided to keep her. Now a fully-fledged reporter, she loves asking difficult questions, smashing people at DDR and arguing about, well, everything.

Related

Video for Gearbox's cancelled Duke Nukem Begins revealed

Past it.

21

Here's Fortnite's Ariana Grande event to rewatch

Feat. Kevin.

11

Respawn agrees that Apex Legends' new Legend Seer is "a bit too strong"

Expect a "balancing update" soon.

2

Pre-order link hints at Insurgency Sandstorm's Xbox One and PS4 release date

After a three-year delay, the shooter looks set to release on console in September.

3

Apex Legends' "SaveTitanfall" hack allegedly part of elaborate scheme to revive cancelled Titanfall Online

Lore dump.

9

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch