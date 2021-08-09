Don't expect Apex Legends cross-progression until next year

It seems we'll be waiting a little longer for cross-progression to finally be implemented in Apex Legends, as Respawn has confirmed the feature will not arrive until next year.

Director of communications Ryan K. Rigney explained in a Reddit AMA that the feature was "gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," citing technical and logistical difficulties as being two reasons for the long wait.

"It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms," he explained. "Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

Apex Legends: Emergence Gameplay Trailer

Apex Legends currently has cross-play between platforms, but players have long called for the ability to carry their progress between accounts to keep all their stats and skins in one place. And save on having to buy multiple battle passes, I guess.

Last month, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier said that progress on the feature had also been slowed down by the recent hacks on Apex Legends and Titanfall, with developers required to switch over to "solving live game issues". There seems to be a whole lot of drama on this topic, too, as a community investigation claimed that some prominent community members had been involved in the recent "SaveTitanfall" hack - all for the sake of reviving Titanfall Online.

In lighter news, Apex Legends was recently updated with a new season called Emergence, although new legend Seer is already in-line for a nerf after players compared his abilities to "wallhacks".