Back 4 Blood will not have campaign versus mode

To the anguish of veteran Left 4 Dead fans.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 9 August 2021

The developer of Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios, has confirmed the game will not have a campaign versus mode.

In an FAQ thread in the studio's official Discord server, it stated: "We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time".

Back 4 Blood does have a versus mode, allowing two teams to take it in turns to fight each other as the Cleaners and the Ridden. But there is no campaign level akin to Left 4 Dead, where players would have to fight through player-controlled zombies to get to the safe house.

When asked by a fan why this was "cut", Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director at Turtle Rock Studios, responded saying, "We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B".

Veteran Left 4 Dead fans haven't taken too kindly to the announcement, particularly those in the Back 4 Blood subreddit.

Despite the contested view of Back 4 Blood within the community, it appears to have drawn considerable interest from the wider gaming community, reaching almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam during its beta over the weekend.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

More about Back 4 Blood

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Back 4 Blood beta reached almost 100,000 concurrent players over the weekend

It appears to be a no-brainer.

13

Take-Two has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes in development

Take-Three.

43

The Ascent's first big patch addresses ray tracing on PC Game Pass, co-op issues and more

The only way is up.

25

Saber Interactive's Evil Dead game has been delayed into next year

Now due February 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

14

Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer Legends mode getting standalone launch

And upgrades.

6

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch