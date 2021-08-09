Back 4 Blood will not have campaign versus mode

The developer of Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock Studios, has confirmed the game will not have a campaign versus mode.

In an FAQ thread in the studio's official Discord server, it stated: "We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time".

Back 4 Blood does have a versus mode, allowing two teams to take it in turns to fight each other as the Cleaners and the Ridden. But there is no campaign level akin to Left 4 Dead, where players would have to fight through player-controlled zombies to get to the safe house.

When asked by a fan why this was "cut", Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director at Turtle Rock Studios, responded saying, "We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B".

Veteran Left 4 Dead fans haven't taken too kindly to the announcement, particularly those in the Back 4 Blood subreddit.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Despite the contested view of Back 4 Blood within the community, it appears to have drawn considerable interest from the wider gaming community, reaching almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam during its beta over the weekend.