Back 4 Blood beta reached almost 100,000 concurrent players over the weekend

Back 4 Blood's early access beta reached a peak of 98,024 players on Steam over the weekend.

The beta was available to those who had pre-ordered the game or were lucky enough to grab a code from a giveaway like the one offered by Eurogamer on Friday.

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Back 4 Blood is being developed by Turtle Rock Studios, famed for its creation of the Left 4 Dead series.

The sheer number of active players on Steam alone shows there is a lot of interest surrounding the game. Valve may want to take note.

If you missed out on the weekend's beta, fret not, as the open beta will kick off on Thursday.

If you fancy learning more about the game, you can check out my interview with Back 4 Blood's Chris Ashton, co-founder and design director at Turtle Rock Studios.

Back 4 Blood will release on 12th October on last-gen and current-gen consoles, as well as PC.