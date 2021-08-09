As the Olympics concludes, BBC tours its Unreal Engine-powered studio

Even the fish weren't real.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 August 2021

This year's controversial and disrupted Olympic Games have now concluded - and as the BBC finishes its coverage, the broadcaster has given viewers a tour behind the scenes of its virtual studio.

Fortnite gets a namecheck in the explainer video below, hosted by the BBC's Dan Walker and Sam Quek, as it's revealed how everything except the presenters' chairs and table was a creation of Unreal Engine.

Unreal Engine is commonly used in film and TV production either to create virtual studios or surroundings, or to mock up in real-time how an effects-based shot might look with live-action actors in frame.

I knew all this and still, I admit, I hadn't realised the extent to which this studio I've seen a lot of over the past month never really existed. I'm also sad the virtual fish weren't real and no one snuck in a Fishstick Easter egg.

Of course, it makes sense the BBC did not go to Tokyo right now. Also, it avoided a repeat of a certain on-air incident during Dan Walker's trip to Rio.

