The Medium will use the PS5 DualSense to act as "an extension of your senses"

The Medium developer Bloober Team has released a new video detailing how its transition to PS5 will make use of the DualSense's haptic controller.

Given much of Marianne's adventure is steeped in atmospheric sound and environmental storytelling, Bloober hopes to build on that by making the experience even more immersive thanks to the PS5's responsive controller that it says will act as "an extension of your senses".

Here, check it out below:

"Feel, understand, react!" Bloober teases in the video description. "See how the DualSense controller is an extension of your senses and how it supports you in traveling and exploring the dual realities of The Medium."

The Medium is out on PS5 on 3rd September, 2021.

Bloober Team's third-person psychological horror game The Medium launched digitally for Xbox Series X and S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in January, as well as via Xbox Game Pass. In Eurogamer's The Medium review, I said: "​​Yes, Marianne's world is one of duality - good and evil; heaven and hell; life and death - but there is little negative to weigh down Bloober Team's lofty ambition [here].

"Even though it substitutes scripted scares for an unsettling atmosphere instead - something I fear not all fans will be happy with - The Medium is the studio's most successful, accessible offering yet, and a sign that Bloober continues to improve, mature, and innovate. I cannot wait for its next terrifying adventure."