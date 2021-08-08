The Medium will use the PS5 DualSense to act as "an extension of your senses"

"Feel, understand, react!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 August 2021

The Medium developer Bloober Team has released a new video detailing how its transition to PS5 will make use of the DualSense's haptic controller.

Given much of Marianne's adventure is steeped in atmospheric sound and environmental storytelling, Bloober hopes to build on that by making the experience even more immersive thanks to the PS5's responsive controller that it says will act as "an extension of your senses".

Here, check it out below:

"Feel, understand, react!" Bloober teases in the video description. "See how the DualSense controller is an extension of your senses and how it supports you in traveling and exploring the dual realities of The Medium."

The Medium is out on PS5 on 3rd September, 2021.

Bloober Team's third-person psychological horror game The Medium launched digitally for Xbox Series X and S and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in January, as well as via Xbox Game Pass. In Eurogamer's The Medium review, I said: "​​Yes, Marianne's world is one of duality - good and evil; heaven and hell; life and death - but there is little negative to weigh down Bloober Team's lofty ambition [here].

"Even though it substitutes scripted scares for an unsettling atmosphere instead - something I fear not all fans will be happy with - The Medium is the studio's most successful, accessible offering yet, and a sign that Bloober continues to improve, mature, and innovate. I cannot wait for its next terrifying adventure."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Medium

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Take-Two has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes in development

Take-Three.

27

Motive's Dead Space remake may use content cut from the original game

Dead good.

22

EA makes rumoured Dead Space remake official and shares first teaser trailer

Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

97

Resident Evil Re:Verse delayed to 2022

"To deliver a smooth gameplay experience."

24

Digital Foundry | The stories are true - the pirate version of Resident Evil Village improves performance

UPDATE: Capcom tells us to expect a patch to address the issue.

81

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch