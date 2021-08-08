Take-Two has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes in development

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 August 2021

GTA 5 parent company Take-Two Interactive has confirmed it has three "unannounced" remasters or remakes underway.

The news came courtesy of Take-Two's recent Q1 2022 earnings call (thanks, Resetera). Nestled at the bottom of a slide called "Pipeline Details (as of 18th May, 2021)", the company said it had six "new iterations of previously released titles" in development.

Three were specified and already public knowledge - Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced and Kerbal Space Program for current-gen systems, plus a standalone version GTA 5's fan-favourite Grand Theft Auto Online - but three remain unknown.

So: what could they be? Without a hint at what child companies are involved - Rockstar, for instance, would be working on a very different project than, say, Gearbox - fans are speculating that it could be a Red Dead Redemption 2 enhanced version, bringing the sequel to current-gen systems just like GTA 5, or perhaps a remake of one of my all-time favourite franchises, BioShock; it's already been half a decade since the company released BioShock: The Collection.

Alternatively, it could be Mafia-related, (finally) something to do with Bully, or even a remake or remaster of the original Red Dead game. It's also worth remembering we recently celebrated Max Payne's 20th anniversary, too. Other speculate it may have something to do with Take-Two recently targeting GTA 3 modders.

ICYMI, Take-Two says it'll be announcing an "exciting new franchise" later this month with a release planned before the end of the current fiscal year in March 2022.

As Matt told us at the time, Mafia 3 studio Hangar 13 is said to be working on a title described as "Cthulhu meets Saints Row" while XCOM developer Firaxis is reportedly creating a Marvel-themed turn-based strategy game. And while Take-Two offered no hint as to the nature of its "new franchise" in its earnings call, this month's Gamescom digital event seems a likely candidate for a full reveal.

