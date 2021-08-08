Respawn agrees that Apex Legends' new Legend Seer is "a bit too strong"

Apex Legends developer Respawn has confirmed new character Seer will be nerfed "in an upcoming patch".

Respawn's Travis Nordin told participants in a Reddit AMA that while the Legend had "brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game", Seer's particular skillset is "a bit too strong".

As Emma explained earlier this week, complaints about how Seer's abilities give him too much of an advantage in combat were piling up on the Apex subreddit. Many of these complaints are centred on Seer's microdrones, which allows him to disrupt revives and shield battery regens.

"Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," Nordin - a software engineer - told a player who asked whether a "balancing" update was on the way. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see.

"With that being said [he] is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch."

When a player pressed for a timeline, asking if we'd have to wait until "midseason" to see a change, Nordin said, "nope, it'll be sooner than that".

ICYMI, a sweeping community investigation has claimed the recent Apex Legends "SaveTitanfall" hack was part of an elaborate scheme to revive a cancelled Titanfall spin-off. The Apex Legends hack - which displayed the URL "savetitanfall.com", with the subheader, "[Titanfall 1] is being attacked so is Apex" - hit servers at the beginning of July.

Players also received an "important message" at the end of each match that requested they "visit and repost savetitanfall.com".