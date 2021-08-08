Another record-breaking video game auction sees a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. sell for $2m

$uper Mario Bro$.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 August 2021

A rare, sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. has sold for $2 million (£1.44m).

The record-breaking sale comes just a few weeks after a pristine sealed copy of Super Mario 64 sold for $1.56m (£1.12m), breaking the then-record for the highest amount anyone has paid for a video game.

It's the latest in a line of high-profile auctions. According to the New York Times (£), this particular lot - a rare unopened copy of the original Super Mario Bros. for NES - was sold by Rally, a company that helps investors buy and sell shares in collectible assets.

It originally acquired the cartridge for $140,000 and after rejecting a sizeable bid of $300k (£216k), went on to break the record once again by securing a staggering $2 million from the anonymous winner who is ""making big bets in the video game space".

As Tom explained a few weeks back, interest in rare or vintage video games is on the rise and the record before that one was only set a few days previously when an unopened NES copy of the original Legend of Zelda went for $878k (£633k).

Vikki Blake

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

