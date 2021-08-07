Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars return to GOG - and they're free until 3rd September

Classic.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Updated on 7 August 2021

Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars have all returned to GOG, where they are free to download until 3rd September.

Each game normally costs £4.39.

GOG's announcement that it planned to delist the classic quartet from its digital store in late June at the "publisher's request" (Electronic Arts) convinced a number of customers to snap them up.

Now, they're back on GOG, alongside a message from EA:

"Syndicate and Ultima Underworld are back! It seems that 20 years on there's still plenty of love for these titles so we're pleased to confirm that effective immediately they'll be available again on GOG, and we'll be keeping them in the store for the foreseeable future. To celebrate this we're offering these games as a free download for four weeks."

According to PC Gamer, GOG is offering owners of either game a refund.

It's unclear why these games were delisted from GOG in the first place. Blue Sky Productions' Ultima Underworld is one of the most influential RPGs of all time. The 1992 first-person adventure, created by developer legends including Richard Garriott, Warren Spector and Paul Neurath, was set in a fully 3D simulated world that predated even Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls. Ultima Underworld 2: Labyrinth of Worlds, developed by LookingGlass Technologies, followed in 1993.

Syndicate Plus is the 1996 re-release of the original Syndicate and its expansion pack. Syndicate is of course the isometric real-time tactical strategy game from Peter Molyneux's Bullfrog that came out in 1993. Syndicate Wars is the 1996 follow-up.

