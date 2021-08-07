Power Rangers AAA open world co-op pitch was "basically Arkham Rangers"

There was once a plan to create a triple-A Power Rangers video game dubbed "Arkham Rangers" - but it never got off the ground.

Jason Bischoff, ex-global franchise director of Power Rangers at Hasbro and now a director at Funko, took to Twitter to reveal the project that was codenamed "Project Nomad".

Project Nomad was in the works in 2016, but failed to get further than the pitch stage.

Bischoff described it as "an ambitious, open world co-op that captured the energy, teamwork, and history of the franchise through a fresh lens".

"Basically, 'Arkham' Rangers... or Gotham Knights five years before GK's announcement."

As a video game ex-pat (then at Saban), I had hoped to BusDev an ambitious, open world co-op that captured the energy, teamwork, and history of the franchise through a fresh lens.



Basically, 'Arkham' Rangers... or Gotham Knights 5yrs before GK's announcement. ?? #powerdown 2/6 pic.twitter.com/NbUOqOttSN — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

That's a nod to Rocksteady's superb Batman Arkham series, and to the recently-delayed Gotham Knights, an open-world, action RPG you can play solo or co-op starring playable Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. The trailer for Gotham Knights is below:

Bischoff said Project Nomad had "no bandwidth or budget" to support the project internally, but he did get approval to "independently explore".

This resulted in a pitch. Early talks with developers and publishers were said to have been "favourable", but "ultimately time and big shifts in our business saw conversations around Project Nomad peter out".

Calling on old friends, we built the pitch we wanted to see. While these looks were never intended to be final, I think it's safe to say we were onto something compelling!



Shout-outs to Lineage, Carlos Dattoli, Jarold Sng and the many others who contributed!

?? #powerdown 4/6 pic.twitter.com/LuuvWyAiPQ — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

So, Project Nomad fell by the wayside, and that triple-A Power Rangers dream failed to materialise.

Thankfully, Bischoff shared concept art of the game, and a note on its proposed set-up: "Eltar, under occupation, being freed by a myriad of Rangers from across the cosmos."

For now, let's simply relish in this amazing art, and its kick-ass set up:



Eltar, under occupation, being freed by a myriad of Rangers from across the cosmos.



Lots more to share another time. Happy Weekending, all! May the Power Protect You! ?? #powerdown 6/6 pic.twitter.com/PUJN8u2GTz — Jason Bischoff (@shadowpiper) August 6, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

There have been a number of Power Rangers video games over the years, most recently 2019's 2D fighting game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. Check out the gameplay in the video below (it reminds me of Marvel vs. Capcom):