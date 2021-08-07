Modern Warfare 3 remaster "does not exist", Activision insists

A Modern Warfare 3 remaster "does not exist", Activision has insisted.

Activision issued a statement to CharlieIntel denying recent rumours the publisher was set to release a remaster of Infinity Ward's 2011 shooter.

"A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect," reads the statement.

Activision's statement comes as something of a surprise given the company has released remasters of 2007's Modern Warfare and the campaign from 2009's Modern Warfare 2.

Activision is set to unveil the next mainline Call of Duty game, dubbed WW2 Vanguard, soon, with a release set for later this year. The publisher plans deep integration with free-to-play battle royale Warzone, reportedly with a WW2-themed map. It's also working on an unannounced new Call of Duty mobile game.

Infinity Ward is widely expected to be developing the next Modern Warfare title, a follow-up to its successful 2019 soft reboot of the sub-series.

Activision Blizzard remains embroiled in controversy following the recent California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination, and a "frat boy" work culture at World of Warcraft maker Blizzard.