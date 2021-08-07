Frontier is an open-world driving game made in Dreams by just two people

Engine skills.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 7 August 2021

Dreams tinkerers continue to build incredible games using Media Molecule's PlayStation create 'em-up - and Frontier is no exception.

Frontier, released today for anyone who has Dreams, is an open-world driving game featuring exploration, time trial events and collectables to pick up all set within one level. The trailer is below:

This impressive Dreams creation was built by a developer called sanderobros in collaboration with a visual designer called SDorin, who handled car design, customisation parts and decals, and extra car physics.

There's more to come from Frontier, too - according to sanderobros, PSVR support could be around the corner.

Hey, Codemasters! Perhaps these two are worth an interview...

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Dreams

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Acclaimed top-down racer Art of Rally comes to Xbox and Switch next week

Alongside big free "Kenya" update for all platforms.

22

Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted after just four years

Existing owners will still be able to play.

97

Forza Horizon 5's biomes shown off in gorgeous new screenshots

Getaway brake.

31

Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022

Quick boot.

32

F1 2021 patch pulls ray-tracing on PS5 "to aid stability"

"We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible."

38

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Feature | Driving towards new memories in Forza

Just a ride.

35

Gran Turismo 7 gets pushed back to 2022

False start.

70

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe unlockables, including how to unlock Gold kart parts and Gold Mario

Prepare to play a lot of tracks to get everything you need.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch