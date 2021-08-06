Coca-Cola temporarily cans Overwatch League support amid discrimination lawsuit

American insurance giant State Farm also steps back. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 6 August 2021

Coca-Cola is stepping back from its partnership with Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, amid a lawsuit by the state of California over a "frat boy" culture inside the company.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Coca-Cola said it was "aware of the allegations surrounding Activision Blizzard" and is "working with our partners at Blizzard as we take a step back for a moment to revisit future plans and programs".

State Farm, one of the largest insurance providers in the United States, is also pulling back, stating it was "reevaluating our limited marketing relationship with the Overwatch League". It has asked that "no advertisements run during the matches this weekend".

Earlier this week, it was reported that T-Mobile had also appeared to pull out of both the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, although T-Mobile has not responded to requests for comment by various other publications.

The lawsuit has also had ramifications internally, with Blizzard president J. Allen Brack announced as leaving the company on Tuesday alongside head of HR, Jesse Meschuk.

In the meantime, company boss Bobby Kotick has insisted Activision Blizzard "will be the company that sets the example for this in our industry" during a financial call aimed at the investor community, though a coalition of workers from across multiple Activision Blizzard studios has criticised the decision to hire WilmerHale, the same law firm helping Amazon keep its workers from unionising, to review the company.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Overwatch

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Focus Home Interactive buys Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu

Fighting talk.

4

PS5 dev kits briefly appear on eBay

Bid goodbye.

76

Nintendo Switch sales slow year-on-year, as console nears 90m

New horizons.

43

Embracer Group gobbles eight more developers, including 3D Realms

And Lost in Harmony developer DigixArt.

19

Fullbright co-founder steps down amidst studio exodus

But will remain writer on troubled Open Roads.

23

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch