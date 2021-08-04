Street Fighter's Cammy and Guile join Fortnite

Round two.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 August 2021

Fortnite is adding Cammy and Guile of Street Fighter fame.

The two fighters land in Fortnite's Item Shop on 8th August, at its daily 1am UK time reset.

This latest crossover is dubbed "Round 2", as both Ryu and Chun-Li joined first earlier this year.

Guile, a cross between an Action Man and a cheesestring, wears his classic green clothes worn in Street Fighter 2. An alternative style sees him wearing a beach-ready vest and towel.

Cammy features classic and tactical camo variants. Both characters have built-in emotes - Guile combs his mop-head hair, while Cammy does a spinny kick and pose - and there will be a bundle for the pair and a load of associated items.

All of this, of course, is nothing to do with the Ariana Grande concert experience headed to Fortnite this weekend as its UFO storyline ramps up.

The game has rarely felt busier, with locations abducted and lifted into the air by the map's ginormous UFO mothership, a new gravity gun weapon, and another crossover in the shape of Suicide Squad's Bloodsport now available.

