Pokémon Go's big summer surprise brings Sword and Shield creatures

Wooloo!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 August 2021

A clutch of Pokémon who debuted in last year's Sword and Shield arrive in Pokémon Go later this month.

The game had teased a surprise for its last big summer event and, indeed, this was not what fans were expecting.

Pokémon Go features a few Galar-region creatures already, but only forms and evolutions of existing Pokémon such as Zigzagoon and Ponyta. Now, developer Niantic is rolling out more of the Pokémon's Gen 8 - including its signature Legendaries.

As seen in the above trailer, this is all the work of Hoopa, the mysterious Mythical creature which appeared at the end of this year's Go Fest and continues to feature on its loading screen. Players had expected to be able to catch Hoopa later this summer... but there's no word on that yet.

Instead, Pokémon Go will jump forward to the release of Galar creatures Wooloo (a gormless sheep), Skwovet (a chubby-cheeked squirrel) and Falinks (a multi-bodied caterpillar) from 20th August. You'll be able to hunt those in the wild, or hatch/raid for various existing Galar region creatures - some of which are now available in their Shiny versions.

A new trailer, above, shows Hoopa opening up more of its portals to bring these creatures into our world. At the end, Sword and Shield's Legendary wolves Zacian and Zamazenta step out - these make their Legendary raid debuts on 20th and 26th August respectively.

The reveal marks a further departure from the rigid rollout of one generation of Pokémon creatures per year, which the game stuck to in its earlier days. Pokémon Go began releasing Gen 6 back at the end of 2020, though still has plenty of creatures to release. And there are still some Pokédex gaps in earlier generations to fill. One day, maybe, we'll see Kecleon.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Pokémon Go

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

With "true directional 360° movement".

6

Looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla may soon feature a major returning character

Spoilers.

Final Fantasy 14 redesigns an icon to stop triggering players' phobia of holes

Dozens of trypophobic players fed back on the official forums.

42

The Ascent dev says it's on the case as players discover PC version lacks DLSS and ray tracing on Game Pass but not Steam

Late to the parity.

69

Bloodborne modder restores shortcut door cut from final game

Now where is that PS5 patch?

22

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

80

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch