Jet Set Radio returns

Via playable character in Super Monkey Ball.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 August 2021

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will let you play as Beat from Jet Set Radio.

It's a nice nod from one Sega series to another, even if there's not much else going on with Jet Set Radio these days.

Beat will be available to unlock for all players for free at launch, Sega revealed via Twitter today. That's in contrast to an array of other retro skins which you will have to pay for.

Meanwhile, Banana Mania's Deluxe Edition includes a set of classic character skins so you can make your monkeys look like their original (and far superior) GameCube designs. You can also play as a Game Gear, Dreamcast or Saturn in a ball for some reason.

Alternatively, these packs are available for purchase separately, priced $5 each.

Back in June, leaked artwork spilled the playable appearance of Sonic and Tails in the game as well - though Sega is yet to explain more on that front.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 5th October and features a compilation of courses and mini-games from the franchise's first two entries and Deluxe re-release.

Nostalgic for Jet Set Radio? Christian Donlan wrote of his two decades playing Jet Set Radio Future, off and on, a couple of years ago.

