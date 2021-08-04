Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer Legends mode getting standalone launch

And upgrades.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 4 August 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer part of Sucker Punch's samurai adventure, will get a standalone release on 3rd September.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Legends will be available, priced £16/$20/€20, with the option to then upgrade to the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut if you so choose for £44/$40/€50 (PS4) or £54/$50/€60 (PS5).

Legends is also getting some upgrades: a new two-versus-two mode named Rivals you can see in action below, an updated gear mastery progression system, new cosmetics and new Trophies.

All of that is coming whether you have the standalone Legends or the full Ghost of Tsushima, and regardless of whether you purchase the upcoming Director's Cut. Phew.

Ahead of then, Legends will get a balance update on 20th August (when the Director's Cut launches). This will shorten Survival mode's session length, add new Survival Nightmare challenge variants, and unlock new cosmetics.

Further weekly updates to Legends will follow from 10th September to 1st October, including new maps and a tougher version of last year's raid.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

Games in this article

Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

GTA Online is filled with players walking in circles

Round and round the merry-go-round.

51

Left 4 Dead 2's survivors join Zombie Army 4 as playable characters

Free update out now on all platforms.

3

Hades, Skate, Katamari Damacy Reroll join Xbox Game Pass this August

With several Codemasters games heading to EA Play.

19

Co-op zombie shooter World War Z's Aftermath expansion arrives in September

On PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

5

The Ascent dev says it's on the case as players discover PC version lacks DLSS and ray tracing on Game Pass but not Steam

Late to the parity.

70

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

29

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch