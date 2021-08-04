Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer Legends mode getting standalone launch

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer part of Sucker Punch's samurai adventure, will get a standalone release on 3rd September.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Legends will be available, priced £16/$20/€20, with the option to then upgrade to the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut if you so choose for £44/$40/€50 (PS4) or £54/$50/€60 (PS5).

Legends is also getting some upgrades: a new two-versus-two mode named Rivals you can see in action below, an updated gear mastery progression system, new cosmetics and new Trophies.

All of that is coming whether you have the standalone Legends or the full Ghost of Tsushima, and regardless of whether you purchase the upcoming Director's Cut. Phew.

Ahead of then, Legends will get a balance update on 20th August (when the Director's Cut launches). This will shorten Survival mode's session length, add new Survival Nightmare challenge variants, and unlock new cosmetics.

Further weekly updates to Legends will follow from 10th September to 1st October, including new maps and a tougher version of last year's raid.