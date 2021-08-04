Capcom says Street Fighter 5's final character, Luke, will "help expand the world of Street Fighter"

Street Fighter 5's final character is Luke, who is due out in November.

Capcom described the brand new character as someone who "will help expand the world of Street Fighter".

The teaser video is below:

Based on Capcom's language there, the suggestion is Luke will play a starring role in the as-yet unannounced Street Fighter 6.

Here's the official blurb from Capcom:

"From what we can see, Luke appears to focus on moving fast and hitting hard. His punches even shoot beam-like projectiles at an alarming speed! Luke will step into the ring November 2021, and we can't wait to share more info about him soon!"

Luke is the final DLC character for Street Fighter 5, and arrives five-and-a-half years after the fighting game first launched.

I think it's fair to say the reaction to Luke has been mixed. He's yet another blonde white guy in a series packed with blonde white guys (Ken, Guile, Nash, Alex, Ed, Cody), and some have called his design uninspired (I don't think the Capcom colour scheme for Luke's outfit helps here). Luke has also been compared to Logan Paul. That comparison certainly doesn't help here.

But I am a little worried about the resemblence tho ? pic.twitter.com/QM0lvDEFjk — LPN ? (@LPN510) August 3, 2021

What's interesting is Capcom is adding Luke to Street Fighter 5 as a tease for Street Fighter 6. The community is already speculating about why he's obsessed with stars, and the identity of the unnamed man he wants to emulate.

Meanwhile, Capcom showed off Oro gameplay (he's out 16th August):

And Akira gameplay (also out 16th August):

And there's a new stage, Rival Riverside. This Rival Schools stage is set near a river and near Akira's school, Gedo High School. Other Rival Schools characters, such as Edge and Gan, are hanging around.