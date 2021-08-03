The Wayward Realms is a "Grand RPG" by former Elder Scrolls devs

Who knows how long we'll be waiting for the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, so here's yet another fantasy RPG to add to your waiting list, as a studio led by former Elder Scrolls devs has unveiled its upcoming game.

The Wayward Realms is an open-world RPG being made by a team that includes Ted Peterson, Julian LeFay and Vijay Lakshman (who all worked on the Elder Scrolls series). Developer Once Lost Games describes it as a "new class of game" called "the Grand RPG," promising in-depth class and combat systems, complex faction dynamics, and "choice and consequence... experienced on a scale never attempted before".

The Wayward Realms Teaser Trailer

"The Wayward Realms is set on a group of over one hundred islands, ranging from small to massive, known collectively as the Archipelago, where scores of factions vie for influence and power," says the official game description. "Dynasties strive to maintain the status quo, upstarts seek to earn their place at the top, and intriguing power-houses set generational plots into motion.

"Should the player earn a position beside a distinguished seat, he or she may change the course of history. However, they must first prove their worth. Players will venture through strange lands, encountering humans, elves, dwarves, and other races of a more unusual nature, all of whom live within the Archipelago and its kingdoms."

The teaser trailer doesn't give a huge amount away, but I guess you can definitely expect knights on horses in spooky magical forests.

The Steam description goes into a little more detail, describing a vast open world "brought to life" with procedural generation. It even has a virtual Game Master to create a "constantly evolving" story, and a world packed to the gills with lore. Peterson, LeFay and Lakshman have all worked as lead developers on various games in the Elder Scrolls series, such as the original Elder Scrolls, Arena and Daggerfall, so there's plenty of experience on the team.

The Wayward Realms is yet to be given a release date, but you can follow its progress via the Once Lost Games Twitter account.