Left 4 Dead 2's survivors join Zombie Army 4 as playable characters

Left 4 Dead 2's iconic survivor line-up is embarking on another undead adventure, this time appearing as playable characters in developer Rebellion's Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle - who debuted in Valve's seminal co-operative FPS sequel all the way back in 2009 (and who finally returned to action in 2020's official The Last Stand update) - come to Zombie Army 4 as part of Rebellion's free Left 4 Dead Character Pack 2, available now on all platforms. They follow the original Left 4 Dead's cast, who joined Zombie Army 4 as playable characters earlier this year.

The new group's arrival coincides with Zombie Army 4's Season 3 finale, which wraps up its current storyline in new campaign mission Return to Hell. "Our intrepid squad [are thrust] back into the underworld," teases Rebellion, "but this time it is a haunted manifestation of Schweiger's mind which they must survive in order to free him from Baron Umbra."

Zombie Army 4 - Return to Hell and Left4Dead DLC Pack Trailer.

This final episode is part of Zombie Army 4's new Return to Hell Pack, which is included in the game's Season Pass 3 (costing £29.99/€34.99/ $34.99 USD) or available to purchase separately for £5.59/€6.99/$6.99. Season Pass owners will also receive the Horror Headgear Pack, the Horror Charm Pack 2, Van Helsing Weapon Skins, and Flat Gun Weapon Bundle - all detailed more thoroughly in Rebellion's latest patch notes.

The Left 4 Dead 2 gang's back together in Zombie Army 4.

Zombie Army 4's Left 4 Dead DLC is far from being the first time Valve's beloved zombie shooter has received the crossover treatment, of course, with characters from both series entries having previously popped up in the likes of Dying Light, Resident Evil 6, Dead by Daylight, and Rebellion's own Zombie Army Trilogy.

Those hoping for a proper Left 4 Dead revival might be disappointed based on previous comments from Valve, but at least the likes of World War Z (soon to get an first-person mode) and upcoming spiritual successor Back 4 Blood are keeping the series' legacy alive.