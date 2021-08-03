FIFA 22 Pro Clubs mode lets you play as a woman for the first time

In mixed 11v11.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 3 August 2021

FIFA 22's Pro Clubs mode lets you create and play as a woman virtual pro.

The FIFA series already lets you play as women footballers, but up until now only with women's international teams via kick-off mode, and the FIFA Street-style Volta mode.

Pro Clubs is an online mode in FIFA that lets you create a virtual player and play your position on the pitch with teammates in 11v11 matches.

For the first time, in FIFA 22 players will be able to create and customise a female virtual pro in Pro Clubs, and then take that player onto the pitch in mixed 11v11 matches.

The video below shows off how this looks:

It's a step forward for FIFA, but there's still no word from EA Sports on the inclusion of women's clubs, such as those from the FA Women's Super League.

Last month, EA announced Alex Scott is a commentator in FIFA 22.

The former professional footballer, who played for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and made 140 appearances for England, is the first female broadcast voice in the series.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

eFootball's early autumn launch "basically a demo", Konami says

Pre-season schedule.

33

Impressive-looking Esports Boxing Club delayed, but it's got Tyson Fury

Ring out.

11

New FIFA 22 trailer gives us a first taste of gameplay

Fouls have never been so realistic.

16

Adorable avian skateboarding game SkateBird delays release to September

On Xbox, Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna.

7

James Bond's Aston Martin is now in Rocket League

The pitch will be shaken, not stirred.

13

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch