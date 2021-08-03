FIFA 22 Pro Clubs mode lets you play as a woman for the first time

FIFA 22's Pro Clubs mode lets you create and play as a woman virtual pro.

The FIFA series already lets you play as women footballers, but up until now only with women's international teams via kick-off mode, and the FIFA Street-style Volta mode.

Pro Clubs is an online mode in FIFA that lets you create a virtual player and play your position on the pitch with teammates in 11v11 matches.

For the first time, in FIFA 22 players will be able to create and customise a female virtual pro in Pro Clubs, and then take that player onto the pitch in mixed 11v11 matches.

The video below shows off how this looks:

It's a step forward for FIFA, but there's still no word from EA Sports on the inclusion of women's clubs, such as those from the FA Women's Super League.

Last month, EA announced Alex Scott is a commentator in FIFA 22.

The former professional footballer, who played for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and made 140 appearances for England, is the first female broadcast voice in the series.