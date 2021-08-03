Acclaimed top-down racer Art of Rally comes to Xbox and Switch next week

Alongside big free "Kenya" update for all platforms.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 August 2021

Developer Funselektor Labs acclaimed minimalist racer, Art of Rally, will finally be making its way to Switch and Xbox next Thursday, 12th August.

Art of Rally, which initially launched on PC toward the end of last year, delivers a top-down, faintly retro twist on the rally racing formula, sending players careening across low-poly renditions of Finland, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Sardinia as they tackle its 60 rally stages.

It features 61 "iconic" rally cars from the 60s to the 80s, and includes daily and weekly leaderboard challenges, ghost racing, and more alongside its sizeable career mode - all unfolding to the beat of Art of Rally's delicious, 80s-hued synth soundtrack.

Art of Rally - Game Pass, Xbox and Switch Release Date Announcement.

Notably, Art of Rally's Switch and Xbox release will be accompanied by the new "Kenya" update on all platforms. It introduces four new cars, two new songs, six challenges set in new locations including Mount Kenya and Lake Victoria, plus a new map (complete with zebras, giraffes, and elephants) enabling players to free-roam beneath the African skies.

Eurogamer's Martin Robinson adored Art of Rally on its PC release, calling it "one brilliantly playable, arrestingly stylish little game" in his Recommended review.

"It's as graceful and poised as Michèle Mouton holding a Quattro S2 at an impossible angle," he wrote, "and as stylish as any driving game I've played. There might be more complex takes... on the discipline out there, but none of them is as quick to get to the appeal of off-roading as this."

Art of Rally will also be joining Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and cloud next Thursday, 12th August, and Funselektor notes the previously announced PlayStation version will arrive "soon after".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about art of rally

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted after just four years

Existing owners will still be able to play.

98

Forza Horizon 5's biomes shown off in gorgeous new screenshots

Getaway brake.

31

Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022

Quick boot.

32

F1 2021 patch pulls ray-tracing on PS5 "to aid stability"

"We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible."

38

GTA Online update reveals "gigantic" shared social space to show off your cars

Fast and furious.

17

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Feature | Driving towards new memories in Forza

Just a ride.

35

Gran Turismo 7 gets pushed back to 2022

False start.

70

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe unlockables, including how to unlock Gold kart parts and Gold Mario

Prepare to play a lot of tracks to get everything you need.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch