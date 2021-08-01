José Mourinho says Fortnite is "a nightmare" and keeps his players "up all night"

"...And the next day they have a game!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 1 August 2021

Fortnite is "a nightmare" for AS Roma manager, José Mourinho.

In a "rapid response" Q&A video shared on the football team's social media channels during which "The boss" gave his opinion on a myriad of things - from life in Italy to his views on Instagram - Mourinho said that his players spent too much time on Epic Games' fan-favourite battle royale, staying up "all night" and implying it affects their performances on the field the following day.

When asked what he thought of the game, he smiled and said: "a nightmare".

"Football players, they stay up all night playing that shit, and the next day they have a game!"

You can watch the full, if brief, interview yourself below:

Looking to raise your game in Football Manager yourself? Chris recently spoke to Sports Interactive's studio head Miles Jacobson about the game, and asked if he had any advice for players given the game's "famously opaque" systems.

"I think one thing that always surprises me is people ignore Opposition Instructions quite a lot," he advised, "which is a very key thing in the match engine. So, you know, if you are reading this: do your Opposition Instructions, it's important!"

