Halo fans wonder if this doughnut ad has inadvertently revealed Halo Infinite's release month

Krispy Kreme promotion asks "Why wait for November?"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 1 August 2021

Microsoft has teamed with Krispy Kreme doughnuts to mark 20 glorious years of Master Chief.

To celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary, the doughnut purveyor has created a special edition Halo Infinite doughnut that boasts blue icing and a familiar helmet. It'll be available between 30th July and 30th September, although right now - I'm very sorry to say - it seems limited to Krispy Kreme Brazil.

That's not the only thing getting Halo fans excited, though. The advertisement has some people speculating that the ad has solidified Halo Infinite's vague "Q4 2021" release window, too, teasing: "Why wait for November?"

Could this be hinting Halo Infinite's release date will be in November? It certainly fits in with the franchise's usual release window - Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 4, and Master Chief Collection all released that month. However, it could also be referring the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, which debuted way back in November 2001.

Personally I need a little more convincing, not least because Microsoft has yet to walk back or delete the tweet. All I do know is that I want that doughnut and, cruelly, I cannot buy one. Here's hoping we get a solid date soon to dampen the fevered speculation, eh?

Halo Infinite currently has a release window of Q4 2021. 343's hotly-anticipated Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One and PC first-person shooter was originally due out as an Xbox Series X and S launch title in November 2020, but was delayed to 2021 after the studio faced a number of "development challenges", including those relating to the coronavirus.

ICYMI, 343 recently had to issue a Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build that was made available this week.

