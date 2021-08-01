Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection is fan-made but reportedly has Valve's "consent"

It's the next iteration of the free mod, Half-Life 2: Update.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 1 August 2021

Valve has reportedly sanctioned the release of Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, a passion-project mod that "completely overhauls" the seminal shooter.

As noted by SteamDB (thanks, PCGN), the collection comes from Filip Victor and is "not Valve related", but Tyler McVicker - who focuses on news about Valve and Steam - reports that the remaster has "Valve's consent".

It's apparently the next iteration of the fantastic mod Half-Life 2: Update, a "completely free and extensive community-developed update for Half-Life 2 featuring beautiful lighting, countless bug fixes, and a brand new Community Commentary Mode". It's available to anyone who owns Half-Life 2 on PC and offers "countless" bug fixes in "one free standalone download".

Highlights of the mod include "complete lighting overhaul including enhanced lighting, more detailed world shadows, and full High Dynamic Range Lighting (HDR), and new particle effects and improved fog, and an extensive Community Commentary Mode featuring the voices of well-known Youtubers". It also promises that it "retains the iconic Half-Life 2 visual style and gameplay", too.

Right now there's no firm release date for Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, and while SteamDB links to both a hub and a store page, both now currently redirect to Steam's generic pages, so make of that what you will.

Need another Half-Life fix? check out Donlan's view of where Half-Life: Alyx's ending leaves the series.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

Games in this article

Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2: Episode 1

Half-Life 2: Episode 2

Half-Life 2: Episode 3

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

José Mourinho says Fortnite is "a nightmare" and keeps his players "up all night"

"...And the next day they have a game!"

12

Respawn shuts down "dashboarding" cheaters on Apex Legends

Most of which were playing on PS4.

4

Halo fans wonder if this doughnut ad has inadvertently revealed Halo Infinite's release month

Krispy Kreme promotion asks "Why wait for November?"

2

Halo Infinite's bots aren't messing about

Combat evolved.

31

343 issues Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build

No spoilers in this article!

27

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch