Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection is fan-made but reportedly has Valve's "consent"

Valve has reportedly sanctioned the release of Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, a passion-project mod that "completely overhauls" the seminal shooter.

As noted by SteamDB (thanks, PCGN), the collection comes from Filip Victor and is "not Valve related", but Tyler McVicker - who focuses on news about Valve and Steam - reports that the remaster has "Valve's consent".

It's apparently the next iteration of the fantastic mod Half-Life 2: Update, a "completely free and extensive community-developed update for Half-Life 2 featuring beautiful lighting, countless bug fixes, and a brand new Community Commentary Mode". It's available to anyone who owns Half-Life 2 on PC and offers "countless" bug fixes in "one free standalone download".

Highlights of the mod include "complete lighting overhaul including enhanced lighting, more detailed world shadows, and full High Dynamic Range Lighting (HDR), and new particle effects and improved fog, and an extensive Community Commentary Mode featuring the voices of well-known Youtubers". It also promises that it "retains the iconic Half-Life 2 visual style and gameplay", too.

I have been able to confirm this projects legitimacy, being made by the former Half-Life 2: Update team.



Report incoming. pic.twitter.com/W0r9cnKhie — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) July 29, 2021

Right now there's no firm release date for Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection, and while SteamDB links to both a hub and a store page, both now currently redirect to Steam's generic pages, so make of that what you will.

