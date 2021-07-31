The Ascent dev says it's on the case as players discover PC version lacks DLSS and ray tracing on Game Pass but not Steam

Late to the parity.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 31 July 2021

The developer of recently-released cyberpunk-themed RPG-shooter The Ascent has said it's working on a fix after players discovered the PC version lacks DLSS and ray tracing on Game Pass, but not Steam.

The Ascent, published by Curve Digital and developed by Neon Giant, came out this week (check out our review to see what we thought) on PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, with a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's the Digital Foundry video breakdown for The Ascent, tested on all Xbox consoles - and PC.

Players soon discovered the Game Pass version lacks some of the graphics features of the Steam version. Specifically, the Game Pass version does not support Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech, and ray tracking simply doesn't work.

DLSS is a tech exclusive to Nvidia graphics cards that uses deep learning to upscale lower-resolution images to a higher-resolution and boost framerate.

"We are working on bringing them up to parity," Tor Frick, co-founder of Neon Giant said to questions about this on Twitter.

"It is being looked at, with the intent of fixing it/bringing it to parity with Steam across the board," Frick said in another tweet.

"We are working with our partners on addressing this as soon as we can!" reads another tweet by Frick. "Build processes are different for the two versions, not just a storefront swap."

The Ascent does not support ray tracing on Xbox Series X or S - it is a PC-only feature, Frick confirmed in an interview with wccftech published earlier this week.

Neon Giant is an indie developer made up of 12 people based in Uppsala, Sweden. Digital Foundry took a look at The Ascent this week.

