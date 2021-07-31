343 issues Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build

No spoilers in this article!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 31 July 2021

343 has issued a Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build that was made available this week.

THERE ARE NO HALO INFINITE SPOILERS IN THIS ARTICLE.

Halo Infinite's tech preview build went live yesterday for a limited number of fans across Xbox and PC, and it didn't take long for people to poke around in the files.

Data-miners then found campaign files within the tech preview, and significant story spoilers are now on the internet.

The inclusion of these campaign files was a mistake, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, said in a tweet.

"Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep your eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

Halo community director at 343 Brian Jarrard warned those who post data-mined Halo Infinite content risk a takedown, which suggests Microsoft's lawyers are primed and ready to go in a bid to keep story spoilers off the internet.

"IMPORTANT: Please don't post data-mined content to your channels!" Jarrard tweeted.

"You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively."

The reaction from fans has been a mix of disappointment and concern about having to try to avoid story spoilers for the next four months, as well as some pushback against 343's takedown threat.

Officially, we don't know much about the Halo Infinite campaign, other than it stars Master Chief, is set on a Halo ring, and the Banished (the Brute-led group from Halo Wars 2) are enemies.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Fortnite seems to have killed off a fan-favourite character

Cut down in their prime.

3

Fortnite confirms three-day concert starring "record-breaking superstar"

The Rift Tour available 6th to 8th August.

5

Fortnite countdown sets stage for live event next Friday

Grande entrance?

4

PUBG's burning planes will spice up the start of matches

Hot wings.

4

Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview confirmed for this weekend

343 sending out invitations now.

10

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 4 Reloaded explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch