343 issues Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build

343 has issued a Halo Infinite spoiler warning after "unintentionally" including campaign files in the preview build that was made available this week.

THERE ARE NO HALO INFINITE SPOILERS IN THIS ARTICLE.

Halo Infinite's tech preview build went live yesterday for a limited number of fans across Xbox and PC, and it didn't take long for people to poke around in the files.

Data-miners then found campaign files within the tech preview, and significant story spoilers are now on the internet.

The inclusion of these campaign files was a mistake, Joseph Staten, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, said in a tweet.

"Hey folks, heads up: we unintentionally included a small number of #HaloInfinite campaign files in the tech preview build. Unfortunately, these files contain spoilers.

"Leaks like this are painful for the dev team and can ruin the campaign experience for everyone. So please, keep your eyes peeled for spoilers and don't spread them if you see them."

Halo community director at 343 Brian Jarrard warned those who post data-mined Halo Infinite content risk a takedown, which suggests Microsoft's lawyers are primed and ready to go in a bid to keep story spoilers off the internet.

"IMPORTANT: Please don't post data-mined content to your channels!" Jarrard tweeted.

"You run a very real risk of getting a takedown notice, which could result in a strike on certain platforms. If you have already posted content, we recommend removing it from your channel proactively."

The reaction from fans has been a mix of disappointment and concern about having to try to avoid story spoilers for the next four months, as well as some pushback against 343's takedown threat.

Officially, we don't know much about the Halo Infinite campaign, other than it stars Master Chief, is set on a Halo ring, and the Banished (the Brute-led group from Halo Wars 2) are enemies.