Horizon Forbidden West reportedly delayed into Q1 2022

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated follow-up to Guerrilla Games' acclaimed open-world action-adventure Horizon Zero Dawn, has reportedly been delayed into 2022.

Announced last summer, Horizon Forbidden West was originally set to launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5 toward the end of this year; however, Sony hinted a slip might be possible back it June, when it announced God of War: Ragnarok would now be a 2022 title. "We think we are on track to release [Horizon Forbidden West] this holiday season," said PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst at the time, "But that isn't quite certain yet, and we're working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can."

Hints that Sony was now leaning toward delaying Horizon Forbidden West's release into next year first surfaced yesterday, courtesy of GameBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who suggested the company was still "undecided" on the matter during his Giant Bomb show. However, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has now weighed in with the more definite statement that "Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive... to the first quarter of 2022", according to his source.

Horizon Forbidden West - State of Play Gameplay Reveal.

"To clarify one question," he added, "It seems like the original rumor was that Sony hadn't decided yet, but my understanding is that the game was delayed a little while ago."

Sony is yet to comment on today's reports (Grubb suggested the company was originally planning to announce Horizon Forbidden West's delay during a State of Play in September), but I'll update the story as we learn more.