Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted after just four years

Forza Motorsport 7 will reach "End of Life status" on 15th September, developer Turn 10 Studios has announced.

That means you will no longer be able to purchase the game or its DLC from the Microsoft Store after that date, nor will it be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Existing owners will still be able to download and play the game after the date, and online services will continue to run.

Xbox Game Pass players who previously bought any DLC for the game will be sent a token to gain permanent access to the game. If you haven't received a token by 2nd August, you can contact Xbox Support for a token.

On Forza's Twitter, it was explained that the game is being delisted because third-party licenses are set to expire.

Not dumb at all! Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire. — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 29, 2021

Microsoft are also offering the game at a steep discount of £7.49 for the last few weeks it's still available. "Another handsome, well built and entertaining Forza rolls off the production line - though there are controversial changes under the hood," Oli Welsh wrote in Eurogamer's review. It's definitely worth picking up while you still can.