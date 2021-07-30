Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted after just four years

Existing owners will still be able to play.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 30 July 2021

Forza Motorsport 7 will reach "End of Life status" on 15th September, developer Turn 10 Studios has announced.

That means you will no longer be able to purchase the game or its DLC from the Microsoft Store after that date, nor will it be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Existing owners will still be able to download and play the game after the date, and online services will continue to run.

Xbox Game Pass players who previously bought any DLC for the game will be sent a token to gain permanent access to the game. If you haven't received a token by 2nd August, you can contact Xbox Support for a token.

On Forza's Twitter, it was explained that the game is being delisted because third-party licenses are set to expire.

Microsoft are also offering the game at a steep discount of £7.49 for the last few weeks it's still available. "Another handsome, well built and entertaining Forza rolls off the production line - though there are controversial changes under the hood," Oli Welsh wrote in Eurogamer's review. It's definitely worth picking up while you still can.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (29)

More about Forza Motorsport 7

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Forza Horizon 5's biomes shown off in gorgeous new screenshots

Getaway brake.

31

Codemasters announces Grid Legends, due out 2022

Quick boot.

32

F1 2021 patch pulls ray-tracing on PS5 "to aid stability"

"We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible."

38

GTA Online update reveals "gigantic" shared social space to show off your cars

Fast and furious.

17

PlayStation website references Gran Turismo 7 beta test

Get in fast.

25

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Feature | Driving towards new memories in Forza

Just a ride.

35

Gran Turismo 7 gets pushed back to 2022

False start.

70

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe unlockables, including how to unlock Gold kart parts and Gold Mario

Prepare to play a lot of tracks to get everything you need.

Comments (29)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch