PlayStation 5 system beta now shows PS4 and PS5 versions of same game separately

Upgrades control center, adds 3D Audio support for built-in TV speakers.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 29 July 2021

Sony has deployed its first PlayStation 5 system software update for beta testers - including the ability to test M.2 SSD storage expansions, even if it sounds a little fiddly.

The update also adds a number of useful software features, and try a version of 3D Audio for any built-in TV speaker. According to Sony, players can measure the acoustics of their room using the DualSense microphone and choose a setting best suited to their surroundings.

Meanwhile, changes to the PS5 software itself mean beta testers will now be able to see the PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game separately on the Home screen and Game Library, with a game's tile labelled as the appropriate platform.

Control Center can be further personalised by rearranging or hiding control settings. You can also use it to view and type messages to friends and parties. A new Trophy Tracker will let you access up to five awards at once.

Using Game Base, you'll have the ability to view how many friends are online, busy or offline, and manage multiple friend requests at the same time.

A PlayStation Now resolution selector will also be available, to pick between 720p and 1080p.

You can apply for access to the PS5 system software beta if you're over the age of 18 and live in either the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France or Japan. The scheme, first detailed last month, is designed to collect feedback on its raft of changes before they become available to all globally.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Blizzard confirms former Warcraft boss fired for "misconduct in his treatment of other employees"

As disturbing report on BlizzCon hotel suite surfaces.

Ubisoft employees sign open letter slamming management's "empty promises" following last year's toxic work culture allegations

Calls for industry collaboration to agree "rules and processes for handling reports of these offences".

Nintendo pulled out of Tokyo 2020 Olympic opening ceremony, report claims

And Lady Gaga was once due to emerge from a pipe.

29

Activision Blizzard employees press ahead with walkout, say Kotick statement "fails to address critical elements"

"We will not return to silence; we will not be placated by the same processes that led us to this point".

Xbox Games with Gold for August announced

Darksiders 3! Yooka-Laylee! Garou! Lost Planet 3.

17

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

104

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

51

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch