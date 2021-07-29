Fortnite confirms three-day concert starring "record-breaking superstar"

Fortnite has confirmed it will host a three-day musical experience starring a "record-breaking superstar" next weekend, on 6th to 8th August.

The news follows various leaks and Epic's own court documentation stating the game is set to host pop star Ariana Grande.

The event, named Rift Tour, looks set to kick off when the game's current countdown clock hits zero next Friday, 6th August at 11.05pm UK time.

Today, developer Epic Games said the experience will be available at different showtimes over the event's three days - a similar pattern to last year's hugely-successful Travis Scott concert.

The first of several new in-game quests teeing up the experience are now live, with more to follow as Fortnite's island preps itself for the superstar's arrival. A new in-game social tab has also become available, with showtimes and the ability to invite friends.

Unlike last year, this event appears to be a blend of pop concert and Fortnite story, as the game's island continues its UFO-themed season.

Some spoilers for the event are already floating around the internet, but we've chosen not to post them here. Epic said today it would reveal more about the event in the coming days.