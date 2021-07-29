Destruction AllStars has received a new patch that makes a number of significant changes to the game.

The key change has been fixing so-called "ghost hits", where players feel like they lose vehicle health for no apparent reason. This tends to happen when other players are close by but appear to not make contact.

Developer Lucid Games believes this is caused by latency issues, and has "worked on a new set of parameters between the game and the servers which should help keep everyone in sync a bit better than it had previously".

Another big change has been to vehicle slam cooldowns. Lucid says it received feedback saying cooldowns happened too frequently, leaving players frustrated by being unable to hit targets. In response, cooldowns have been "drastically lowered".

Aside from changes, Lucid has made a number of additions to the game, including new skins and cosmetics, online parties for solo game modes, a new quickplay playlist, buffs to AllStars and hero vehicles, two reworked Mayhem maps with smaller arena sizes, three new premium AllStar Pass tiers, and a refreshed shop interface.

While Lucid works on fixing the game's "core experience", season one has been extended with more tiers in the AllStar Pass.

"In desperate need of depth and content, Destruction AllStars is at least a fun whizz around the corner," Wesley wrote in Eurogamer's Destruction AllStars review back in February, calling it a "slick but shallow arcade racer".