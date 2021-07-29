Destruction AllStars' July update fixes "ghost hits"

Plus new skins and reworked maps.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 29 July 2021

Destruction AllStars has received a new patch that makes a number of significant changes to the game.

The key change has been fixing so-called "ghost hits", where players feel like they lose vehicle health for no apparent reason. This tends to happen when other players are close by but appear to not make contact.

Developer Lucid Games believes this is caused by latency issues, and has "worked on a new set of parameters between the game and the servers which should help keep everyone in sync a bit better than it had previously".

Another big change has been to vehicle slam cooldowns. Lucid says it received feedback saying cooldowns happened too frequently, leaving players frustrated by being unable to hit targets. In response, cooldowns have been "drastically lowered".

Aside from changes, Lucid has made a number of additions to the game, including new skins and cosmetics, online parties for solo game modes, a new quickplay playlist, buffs to AllStars and hero vehicles, two reworked Mayhem maps with smaller arena sizes, three new premium AllStar Pass tiers, and a refreshed shop interface.

While Lucid works on fixing the game's "core experience", season one has been extended with more tiers in the AllStar Pass.

"In desperate need of depth and content, Destruction AllStars is at least a fun whizz around the corner," Wesley wrote in Eurogamer's Destruction AllStars review back in February, calling it a "slick but shallow arcade racer".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Destruction AllStars

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

James Bond's Aston Martin is now in Rocket League

The pitch will be shaken, not stirred.

9

GTA2 meets Cyberpunk game Glitchpunk launches on Steam Early Access in August

With one playable city good for around eight hours of play.

8

Hitman 3's Season of Lust is out now

Agent 47 gets down and dirty.

8

Bloodborne modder restores shortcut door cut from final game

Now where is that PS5 patch?

22

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 the latest game to get a PS5 update

Rats.

3

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

29

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

81

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch