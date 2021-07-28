You can get yourself an Xbox doughnut this August

Krispy delights. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 28 July 2021

Krispy Kreme UK has partnered up with Xbox to create a limited edition doughnut.

Called "The Nexus Level,", it's made with "irresistible light and fluffy dough with a rich and gooey brownie batter, dipped in icing and decorated with the iconic Xbox Nexus design.".

To accompany this, the most significant of all game product launches, Krispy Kreme released a video that parodies Microsoft's Xbox One X reveal trailer.

Microsoft's original video, and the Krispy Kreme version below.

You can get your sugar-filled goodness from 2nd-22nd August in Krispy Kreme stores or online delivery.

Your first dozen will net you a month's free Xbox Game Pass subscription, and entrance into a prize draw to win an Xbox Series S.You can buy further dozens for more prize draw chances, but Game Pass subscriptions are limited to one per customer, which is probably best for your health.

1

