Xbox Games with Gold for August announced

Microsoft has announced August's Xbox Games with Gold lineup, which includes colourful platformer Yooka-Laylee and the... slightly less colourful Darksiders 3.

Darksiders 3 will become available for Games with Gold subscribers to claim from 1st to 31st August. Yooka-Laylee will then be available from 16th August to 15th September.

"Playtonic's tribute to Banjo is a gentle, irreverent platformer let down by spotty handling and a slight shortage of genius," Edwin wrote of Yooka-Laylee in Eurogamer's review.

"Darksiders' schlocky action makes a welcome return, though it's not enough to shake the feeling you've played this before - and better," Malindy wrote in Eurogamer's Darksiders 3 review.

Xbox 360 adventure Lost Planet 3 will be available 1st to 15th August, meanwhile, before Fatal Fury fighter Garou: Mark of the Wolves arrives from 16th to 31st August.

"It's worrying when the nicest thing you can say about a game is that the early sections manage to be boring in an interesting way, but it's true for Lost Planet 3," Craig Owens wrote in Eurogamer's Lost Planet 3 review back in 2013.

Eurogamer does not have a review for Garou on file.

...Anything take your fancy?