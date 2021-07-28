There's an official Mega Drive and Master System themed Picross game on the way

Picross is already amazing, but what could make an amazing thing even amazing-ier? I'll tell you what: giving it all a big 'ol Master System and Mega Drive themed makeover and then hurling the whole nostalgia-tweaking package onto Switch next week, on 5th August.

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition (known as Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition in the US for obvious reasons) is an official collaboration between Sega and developer Jupiter, the team behind the long-running, and consistently brilliant, puzzle series.

Once again, the meat of the game involves filling in little squares on a grid - using the numerical clues above and beside each column and row for pointers - until you've successfully managed to create a picture. This time, though, players are working toward creating final images that conjure characters from a total of 59 classic Sega games (and to musical accompaniment from each), some of which are revealed in the announcement trailer below.

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition - Switch Trailer.

In total, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition will feature 480 new puzzles that can be played solo or cooperatively with a friend; 150 can be found in Picross mode, 150 in Mega Picross mode, 150 in Clip Picross mode, and a final 30 in Colour Picross mode. And if you really, really want to know which classic Sega games are represented, here's the complete list:

Action Fighter

After Burner

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Alien Syndrome

Altered Beast

Arrow Flash

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Dynamite Headdy

Enduro Racer

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fantasy Zone

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Kid Chameleon

Kung Fu Kid

Light Crusader

Out Run

Phantasy Star

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Puyo Puyo

Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R

Puzzle & Action:Tant-R

Quartet

Record of the Bahamut War

Rent A Hero

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the hedgehog CD

Space Harrier

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

Turbo Out Run

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition comes to the Switch eShop on Thursday, 5th August, and will cost £8.99/€9,99/$9.99 USD.