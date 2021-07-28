There's an official Mega Drive and Master System themed Picross game on the way

Coming to Switch next week.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 July 2021

Picross is already amazing, but what could make an amazing thing even amazing-ier? I'll tell you what: giving it all a big 'ol Master System and Mega Drive themed makeover and then hurling the whole nostalgia-tweaking package onto Switch next week, on 5th August.

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition (known as Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition in the US for obvious reasons) is an official collaboration between Sega and developer Jupiter, the team behind the long-running, and consistently brilliant, puzzle series.

Once again, the meat of the game involves filling in little squares on a grid - using the numerical clues above and beside each column and row for pointers - until you've successfully managed to create a picture. This time, though, players are working toward creating final images that conjure characters from a total of 59 classic Sega games (and to musical accompaniment from each), some of which are revealed in the announcement trailer below.

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition - Switch Trailer.

In total, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition will feature 480 new puzzles that can be played solo or cooperatively with a friend; 150 can be found in Picross mode, 150 in Mega Picross mode, 150 in Clip Picross mode, and a final 30 in Colour Picross mode. And if you really, really want to know which classic Sega games are represented, here's the complete list:

  • Action Fighter
  • After Burner
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World
  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Alien Soldier
  • Alien Storm
  • Alien Syndrome
  • Altered Beast
  • Arrow Flash
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Columns
  • Columns III
  • Comix Zone
  • Crack Down
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Enduro Racer
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Eternal Champions
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Kung Fu Kid
  • Light Crusader
  • Out Run
  • Phantasy Star
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  • Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  • Puyo Puyo
  • Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R
  • Puzzle & Action:Tant-R
  • Quartet
  • Record of the Bahamut War
  • Rent A Hero
  • Ristar
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic & Knuckles
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3
  • Sonic the hedgehog CD
  • Space Harrier
  • Space Harrier II
  • Streets of Rage
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Thunder Blade
  • Sword of Vermilion
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Turbo Out Run

Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition comes to the Switch eShop on Thursday, 5th August, and will cost £8.99/€9,99/$9.99 USD.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Nintendo is killing off Dr. Mario World after just two years

A bitter pill to swallow.

6

Acclaimed puzzler A Monster's Expedition heading to Switch, getting "major" free expansion next week

Dev bringing previous games to Switch too.

2

Tetris Effect: Connected launches on Steam 18th August

Yours forever.

1

Sea of Thieves' new Pirates of the Caribbean expansion hides another brilliant crossover

That's the second best Easter egg I've ever seen.

38

Arcsmith is a new space engineering game for Oculus Quest 2

Out next month from Bithell Games.

5

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Someone should make a game about: rabbit holes

That's interesting!

7

Essential | Dorfromantik review - gentle elegance from a deceptively challenging village builder

Hexcellent.

47

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

Feature | Grindstone and games that balance luck and skill

I just enjoy seeing what will happen.

7

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch