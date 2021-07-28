There's an official Mega Drive and Master System themed Picross game on the way
Coming to Switch next week.
Picross is already amazing, but what could make an amazing thing even amazing-ier? I'll tell you what: giving it all a big 'ol Master System and Mega Drive themed makeover and then hurling the whole nostalgia-tweaking package onto Switch next week, on 5th August.
Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition (known as Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition in the US for obvious reasons) is an official collaboration between Sega and developer Jupiter, the team behind the long-running, and consistently brilliant, puzzle series.
Once again, the meat of the game involves filling in little squares on a grid - using the numerical clues above and beside each column and row for pointers - until you've successfully managed to create a picture. This time, though, players are working toward creating final images that conjure characters from a total of 59 classic Sega games (and to musical accompaniment from each), some of which are revealed in the announcement trailer below.
In total, Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition will feature 480 new puzzles that can be played solo or cooperatively with a friend; 150 can be found in Picross mode, 150 in Mega Picross mode, 150 in Clip Picross mode, and a final 30 in Colour Picross mode. And if you really, really want to know which classic Sega games are represented, here's the complete list:
- Action Fighter
- After Burner
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Altered Beast
- Arrow Flash
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Dynamite Headdy
- Enduro Racer
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fantasy Zone
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Kid Chameleon
- Kung Fu Kid
- Light Crusader
- Out Run
- Phantasy Star
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Puyo Puyo
- Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R
- Puzzle & Action:Tant-R
- Quartet
- Record of the Bahamut War
- Rent A Hero
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Sonic the hedgehog CD
- Space Harrier
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Turbo Out Run
Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition comes to the Switch eShop on Thursday, 5th August, and will cost £8.99/€9,99/$9.99 USD.
