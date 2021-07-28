Nintendo is killing off Dr. Mario World after just two years

A bitter pill to swallow.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

Dr. Mario World will be shut down by Nintendo this November, after little more than two years of service.

The mobile match-3 puzzler launched in July 2019 and has been kept well updated with new stages and characters. But in-game purchases have now been switched off, and the game will become completely unplayable from 1st November.

After that date, Nintendo says it will memorialise the game and your play history via "Dr. Mario World Memories", a web page it will put up after pulling the game down.

A Nintendo version of Candy Crush, Dr. Mario World never seemed to make much of an impact. Still, it is surprising to see the game being completely scrubbed like this - unavailable to play, even offline.

"This is a classy, fun, clever puzzle game, beautifully adapted for phones," Oli wrote in our Dr. Mario World check-up. "Play it - it's free, why wouldn't you? But it will leave you wishing that it didn't always have to be this way."

Log onto the game now and you'll find it hosts more than 45 doctor characters. Some of my favourites: Dr. Waluigi, Dr. Goomba Tower, Dr. Petey Piranha, Dr. Dolphin.

1

This isn't the first Nintendo mobile game to be binned off. Nintendo also shuttered Miitomo, its first smartphone app, after two years back in 2018.

Nintendo still operates Super Mario Run, which requires a one-off payment to unlock the full game, plus the gacha-powered Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Mario Kart Tour.

Its next smartphone game - the first in several years - will be its untitled Pikmin AR project in collaboration with Pokémon Go maker Niantic. A public test was held in Singapore earlier this year, but the game is yet to release more widely.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Dr. Mario World

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Acclaimed puzzler A Monster's Expedition heading to Switch, getting "major" free expansion next week

Dev bringing previous games to Switch too.

2

Tetris Effect: Connected launches on Steam 18th August

Yours forever.

1

Sea of Thieves' new Pirates of the Caribbean expansion hides another brilliant crossover

That's the second best Easter egg I've ever seen.

38

Arcsmith is a new space engineering game for Oculus Quest 2

Out next month from Bithell Games.

5

Tetris Effect: Connected multiplayer expansion adds spectator mode this summer

Good block.

2

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Someone should make a game about: rabbit holes

That's interesting!

7

Essential | Dorfromantik review - gentle elegance from a deceptively challenging village builder

Hexcellent.

47

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

Feature | Grindstone and games that balance luck and skill

I just enjoy seeing what will happen.

7

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch